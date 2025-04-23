Home>>
China stands up against U.S. tariff attacks to uphold international rules: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 10:38, April 23, 2025
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- By standing up against the United States' use of tariffs as a weapon, China aims not only to defend its own legitimate rights and interests but also to uphold international rules and the multilateral trading system, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
