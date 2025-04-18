China slams U.S. low-value package tariff as "disruptive"
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday slammed the U.S. tariff adjustment on low-value packages as "disruptive," noting that the move will "severely impact the interests of American consumers."
Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a regular press briefing, stressing that cross-border e-commerce offers unique advantages like high efficiency, fast delivery and low costs.
The spokesperson went on to add that it not only caters to consumers' growing demand for personalized and diverse products but also represents a key trend in the innovation of international trade, and has become an integral part of people's lives.
Cross-border e-commerce is a new form of trade that closely aligns with global consumption trends and effectively serves numerous consumers, she said.
"Policy adjustments in this area should aim for facilitation," the spokesperson said, adding that China is ready to work with other countries to enhance exchanges and cooperation, and jointly promote the sound and sustainable development of cross-border e-commerce.
