U.S. use of tariffs to launch indiscriminate attacks unpopular, unsustainable: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:11, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that the United States' use of tariffs as a weapon to launch indiscriminate attacks on other countries is a practice that has no public support and is unsustainable.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while holding a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)