BYD delivers fourth vehicle carrier to enhance global delivery capabilities

Xinhua) 08:49, April 23, 2025

SHENZHEN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has launched the world's largest cargo ship for vehicles, marking a significant advancement in its global sales and supply chain layout.

The 219-meter-long, 37.7-meter-wide BYD Shenzhen was delivered on Tuesday in the city of Yizheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. This LNG dual-fuel car carrier has a loading capacity of 9,200 vehicles and is BYD's fourth car carrier ship to date.

The ship features cutting-edge green technologies such as high-efficiency, energy-saving main engines and a Boil-Off Gas (BOG) recondenser, and anti-fouling, drag-reducing coatings. These innovations effectively improve the vessel's energy efficiency, ensuring that it meets the latest environmental standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

At the delivery ceremony, Wang Junbao, general manager of BYD's public business division, noted that BYD Shenzhen's efficient loading system and advanced protective technologies can provide stable and low-carbon logistics support for BYD's global delivery of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

"The delivery of BYD Shenzhen represents a crucial step in BYD's globalization strategy. It is more than just a transport ship, but serves as a 'maritime bridge' connecting Chinese innovation with the global market, enabling users around the world to share in the benefits of Chinese technology," Wang noted.

The new vessel is scheduled to complete its loading operations this week before embarking on a journey to Brazil.

In 2024, BYD's overseas sales reached 417,200 units. Among them, Brazil emerged as a standout market with 76,700 vehicles sold, achieving a remarkable year-on-year growth rate of 328 percent. The launch of BYD Shenzhen is expected to further enhance the company's presence and delivery capabilities overseas.

BYD currently operates three ro-ro ships, namely the Explorer No.1, Changzhou and Hefei. In the first quarter of 2025, these ships transported over 25,000 NEVs overseas. To date, BYD's NEVs have reached over 400 cities in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

China's NEV sector saw robust production and sales in the first quarter of 2025, with production surging 50.4 percent year on year to 3.18 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country's auto exports maintained steady growth momentum, with the NEV exports soaring 43.9 percent year on year to 441,000 units.

