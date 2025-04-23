Immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui opens in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:33, April 23, 2025

People visit an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. Through aesthetic design, music, lighting and other digital multimedia means, the recently opened art exhibition provides visitors with an immersive historical space showcasing the art aesthetics, bronze ware culture, sacrificial culture, and spiritual inheritance of the Sanxingdui Ruins. Discovered in the late 1920s in the city of Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Sanxingdui Ruins have been dubbed as one of the world's greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A child visits an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo shows a view of the naked-eye holographic exhibition area at an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A visitor experiences an interactive game at an immersive art exhibition of Sanxingdui at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, April 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)