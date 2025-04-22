Harvard University sues Trump administration over funding freeze

Xinhua) 13:22, April 22, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Harvard University said Monday that it has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration's funding freeze, calling the action "unlawful and beyond the government's authority."

In a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the university said that this case involves "the government's efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decision making at Harvard."

"Over the course of the past week, the federal government has taken several actions following Harvard's refusal to comply with its illegal demands," Harvard University President Alan M. Garber wrote in a letter to members of the Harvard Community.

A report by The New York Times said that the lawsuit "signaled a major escalation" of the ongoing fight between higher education and Trump, who has vowed to "reclaim" elite universities.

The administration has cast its campaign as a fight against antisemitism, but has also targeted programs and teaching related to racial diversity and gender issues, according to the report.

On April 11, Trump administration officials sent a letter to Harvard, demanding that the university make "meaningful governance reform and restructuring," noting that "an investment is not an entitlement."

On April 14, Harvard University rejected the Trump administration's demands to make sweeping changes to its governance, hiring and admissions practices. Just a few hours later, the Trump administration announced a freeze on 2.2 billion dollars in multi-year grants and 60 million in multi-year contract value to the university.

On April 16, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded that Harvard University share information about the foreign student visa holders' illegal and violent activities by April 30, or risk losing its authorization to enroll international students.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has issued warnings to several top U.S. universities, stating that they could face funding cuts if they do not adjust their policies.

The administration's main demands include eliminating what it describes as antisemitism on campus and dismantling diversity initiatives that favor certain minority groups.

Against the backdrop of the Israel-Palestine conflict, many universities across the United States saw a wave of pro-Palestinian protests last year, drawing increased government attention to alleged anti-Semitic sentiments on campuses.

