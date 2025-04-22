China, UAE to enhance investment cooperation

Xinhua) 10:19, April 22, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan virtually co-chair the first meeting of a high-level committee for China-UAE investment cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan virtually co-chaired the first meeting of a high-level committee for China-UAE investment cooperation on Monday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, praised the role of the committee in helping yield more results in bilateral cooperation.

He said China will work with the UAE to deliver on the common understandings between the two heads of state, and boost the efficiency and scale of investment cooperation to advance the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

Ding proposed that the two sides should give full play to the steering role of the committee, plan major projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, and encourage enterprises to expand the fields of cooperation between the two countries and innovate their methods of cooperation.

Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE commends the bilateral relations and is confident of China's economy. He said the UAE will enhance its investment cooperation with China in order to leverage their complementary advantages and promote shared prosperity.

