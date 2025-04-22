China to sanction U.S. personnel acting egregiously on Hong Kong-related issues: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:37, April 22, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China decided to sanction the U.S. congressional members, officials and heads of NGO who have acted egregiously on the Hong Kong-related issues, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked if China will take countermeasures after the United States announced sanctions on several officials of the Chinese central government's agency in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the government of the Hong Kong SAR.

Guo noted that the United States' illegal unilateral sanctions on six officials of the Chinese central government's agency in the Hong Kong SAR and the government of the Hong Kong SAR is a severe interference in China's domestic affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, and a violation of principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

In accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People's Republic of China, China decided to sanction the U.S. congressional members, officials and heads of NGO who have acted egregiously on the Hong Kong-related issues, Guo said.

"Our message to the United States is that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong and Hong Kong affairs brook no U.S. interference," Guo said, adding that the United States' erroneous practice on the Hong Kong-related issues will for sure meet China's resolute response and reciprocal countermeasures.

