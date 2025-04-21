Chinese scientists develop new dust storm forecasting system to boost solar energy production

Xinhua) 09:25, April 21, 2025

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed a new forecasting tool called iDust that enhances predictions of dust storms, offering significant benefits for solar energy production.

The tool addresses a critical challenge for renewable energy, particularly in desert regions where dust can drastically reduce solar panel efficiency.

The research, led by scientists at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems.

"Dust storms not only block sunlight but also accumulate on solar panels, reducing their power output," said Chen Xi, a researcher at the IAP.

As China expands solar energy projects in dry, sandy areas, accurate dust storm forecasting has become crucial for minimizing disruptions and financial losses. Existing prediction models, such as those from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), face limitations in terms of resolution and speed.

The iDust system overcomes these challenges by integrating dust processes directly into the dynamical core, providing higher-resolution forecasts while using only slightly more computing power than standard weather models. The system can generate 10-day dust forecasts in just six hours after collecting observations, a significant improvement over ECMWF models, which take longer and provide less detailed predictions.

The iDust system is expected to help solar farms and power grid operators better prepare for dust-related disruptions, improving efficiency and reducing costs. As China works toward its carbon neutrality targets, tools like iDust will play a key role in optimizing renewable energy systems, Chen said.

Chen added that future developments aim to expand iDust's applications globally, supporting sustainable energy efforts worldwide.

