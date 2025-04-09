China's hydrogen energy industry helps reduce global carbon emissions

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zihao has been very busy receiving foreign clients recently.

His employer, Hygreen Energy, a Beijing-based company engaged in electrolysis and hydrogen production, has seen its alkaline electrolyzer products exported to nearly 30 countries, including the United States, Germany and Spain, and the export volume has continued to grow.

"I just received customers from Portugal and Belgium a few days ago, and Spanish clients are set to come soon," said Wang, assistant general manager of the company.

More than 200 hydrogen energy enterprises have landed in Beijing's Daxing District, and the industrial cluster effect has begun to emerge. The application scenarios of hydrogen energy have covered transportation applications such as cold chain logistics and passenger transport.

In the Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone, many enterprises like Hygreen Energy have taken steps to go global, contributing to reducing global carbon emissions.

China is the world's largest hydrogen producer, with an annual output of around 33 million tonnes. As the global leader in renewable energy, it holds strong potential for a clean, low-carbon hydrogen supply.

Hydrosys (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. constructed a hydrogen refueling station and provided equipment, such as compressors, for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2023.

Gong Ningfeng, a company manager, said their products, including core equipment for hydrogen refueling stations and equipment for inspecting and testing components, are also exported to countries such as Britain, Germany and France.

"We expect overseas orders to double this year," said Gong.

China has a clear path for hydrogen energy development, from pilot projects to supportive policies, and its technological applications are backed by a complete industrial chain, equipping many firms to expand internationally, he added.

In recent years, China has made significant strides in advancing policies for hydrogen development. In March 2022, Chinese authorities released a plan to develop hydrogen energy for the 2021-2035 period, outlining the establishment of a hydrogen supply system and application promotion goals.

By 2030, China aims to establish a well-organized industrial layout and promote the widespread use of hydrogen production from renewable sources, providing robust support for achieving the carbon peaking goal, according to the plan.

Wang, with Hygreen Energy, said that the company is expanding its global layout, establishing overseas branches and offices and collaborating with foreign distributors to expand local markets.

"I believe that hydrogen energy is one of the future development directions. In the future, our company will continue to increase product research and development, allowing high-quality products to enter more countries," said Wang.

