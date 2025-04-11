Int'l experts explore digital, intelligent power system solutions

Xinhua) 08:26, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 300 experts from home and abroad convened at a seminar in Beijing on Thursday to explore ways to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of global power systems through digital and intelligent technologies.

The seminar, co-hosted by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) and China Energy News, brought together representatives of more than 100 companies, universities and research institutions in over 20 countries. Participants discussed strategies for clean, safe, efficient and smart power systems.

Experts emphasized that a digital-intelligent resilient power grid is essential to building a new type of power and energy system. They noted that this grid is a critical path toward developing a global energy internet, and represents a major trend in the future of energy infrastructure.

GEIDCO also launched a book, "Digital-Intelligent Resilient Power Grids," during the event. The book outlines the role of the power grid in a changing energy landscape, examines new challenges, and provides Chinese solutions to promote the safe, clean, efficient and sustainable development of global energy systems.

GEIDCO is the first international organization in the field of energy that China has initiated. Headquartered in Beijing, it is committed to promoting the development of an initiative to meet global power demand with clean, green alternatives.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)