China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct

Xinhua) 08:27, April 21, 2025

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 3.43 billion kilowatts by the end of March, marking a year-on-year increase of 14.6 percent, official data showed on Sunday.

Solar power generation capacity amounted to 950 million kilowatts by the end of last month, surging 43.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Wind power generation capacity stood at 540 million kilowatts by the end of March, rising 17.2 percent year on year, according to the NEA data.

In the first three months of 2025, China's major power generation companies invested 132.2 billion yuan (about 18.34 billion U.S. dollars) in power generation projects, down 2.5 percent year on year.

During the same period, investments in power grid projects reached 95.6 billion yuan, up 24.8 percent year on year, the NEA data showed.

