Chinese-built power plant guards light for war-torn Iraq

Xinhua) 10:17, February 15, 2025

Staff members from China and Iraq check the operation of the generator units at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2025. Alongside the Tigris River in Wasit Province, Iraq's largest thermal power plant stands tall. With six generator units boasting a total installed capacity of 2,540 megawatts, the Wasit Power Plant, constructed and maintained by Shanghai Electric Group, roars day and night, generating electricity for tens of thousands of families, bringing the light of hope to this war-torn country.

As Iraq's largest thermal power plant, by the end of January this year, it has generated nearly 160 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, providing the entire country with 20 percent of its power needs.

The Chinese-built plant has also made great contributions to the economic and social development of Iraq. The project has created nearly 3,000 jobs for locals, and trained a large number of Iraqi engineering construction and power technical talents.

During the Spring Festival of this year, project manager Xu Guangjiang and engineers stayed in Iraq to ensure that the overhaul work of Wasit Power Plant's No. 5 and No. 6 generator units was conducted as scheduled. In the long-term cooperation, the team from Shanghai Electric Group has gained a high recognition from Iraq.

Today, more and more Chinese companies are taking root in Iraq. Behind the mutually beneficial cooperation projects, the seeds of peace and development are sprouting on the banks of the Tigris River. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members from Iraq check the operation of the generator units at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2025 shows the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

A staff member from China patrols at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members from China patrol at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members check the equipment at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members from Iraq patrol at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members from China check the equipment at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members from China and Iraq negotiate the progress of the overhaul project at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

Staff members from China check the equipment at the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2025 shows the Wasit Power Plant, in Wasit Province, Iraq. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

This photo taken on Feb. 10, 2025 shows the Wasit Power Plant and the Tigris River (R), in Wasit Province, Iraq. (Xinhua/Duan Minfu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)