China's installed power generation capacity up 14.5 pct

Xinhua) 15:33, March 20, 2025

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 3.4 billion kilowatts by the end of February, marking a year-on-year increase of 14.5 percent, official data showed on Thursday.

Solar power generation capacity amounted to 930 million kilowatts by the end of last month, surging 42.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Wind power generation capacity stood at 530 million kilowatts, rising 17.6 percent year on year, according to the National Energy Administration.

In the first two months of 2025, China's major power generation companies invested 75.3 billion yuan (about 10.5 billion U.S. dollars) in power generation projects, marking a year-on-year growth of 0.2 percent.

During the same period, investments in power grid projects reached 43.6 billion yuan, up 33.5 percent year on year.

