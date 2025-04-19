Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 14:30, April 19, 2025

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting, which discussed measures aimed at stabilizing employment, boosting economic growth, and advancing high-quality development.

Businesses are encouraged to maintain stable employment and expand vocational skills training programs, while efforts should be made to stabilize foreign trade and investment and support foreign-funded enterprises in reinvesting domestically, according to the meeting.

The meeting called for boosting service consumption in sectors such as elderly care, childbearing support, culture, and tourism, and invigorating private investment, as well as continuing to stabilize the stock market and promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market.

While highlighting the need to address public concerns, the meeting also called for efforts to crack down on illegal activities and create a safe and reassuring consumption environment.

Efforts are required to enhance the regulatory capacity at the primary level and the application of new-generation information technologies, the meeting noted.

During the meeting, a draft social assistance law was discussed and approved in principle. It will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

A revised draft of the regulations on the protection of new plant varieties was also deliberated and approved at the meeting, which noted that it is necessary to fully implement the seed industry revitalization action and promote the innovative development of the seed industry.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)