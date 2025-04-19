Starmer, Trump discuss trade, security over phone

LONDON, April 18 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to free and open trade while emphasizing the protection of national interests during a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Downing Street.

The two leaders began by discussing the ongoing trade negotiations between Britain and the United States. Both sides signaled optimism about reaching an agreement.

They also exchanged views on the key international issues, including the situations in Ukraine and Iran, as well as recent military action taken against the Houthis in Yemen.

Their phone talk follows the U.S. administration's decision earlier this month to impose sweeping tariffs on countries across the world. Though Trump later introduced a 90-day pause on some of the tariffs while keeping a baseline of 10 percent tariffs on imports to America, including on British goods, the British car industry, as well as steel and aluminum exports, still faces a 25 percent tariff if relevant products are sold to the United States.

In an interview on Monday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said there was a "good chance" a trade deal with Britain could be reached, adding that Washington is working closely with the British government.

On Thursday, Trump also hinted during remarks at the White House that a state visit to Britain is being planned for September.

