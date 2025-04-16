China's foreign trade maintains strong momentum with record Q1 highs

16:08, April 16, 2025

The State Council Information Office holds a press conference on economic data for Q1 on April 14, 2025. (Yang Kejia/China News Service)

(ECNS) --In the first quarter of 2025, China not only maintained steady growth in imports and exports but also achieved multiple record highs, according to data from its General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Monday in Beijing.

Amid mounting global uncertainties and escalating protectionism, China's foreign trade has shown exceptional resilience and vitality, driven by a vibrant private sector and an increasingly diversified global trade network.

China's foreign trade reaches several new highs despite headwinds

GAC stated Monday that the total value of imports and exports reached a record high for the first quarter, maintaining over 10 trillion yuan ($1.37 trillion) for eight consecutive quarters. This stable performance is remarkable given the current complex global trade environment.

Besides, the number of private enterprises engaged in foreign trade reached a historical high for the same period.

In the first quarter, 529,000 enterprises recorded actual import or export activity, up 33,000 year-on-year. Among them, the number of private firms hit a record high of 455,000, accounting for 86.1 percent.

With private companies leading the way, the momentum of foreign trade remains strong.

The number of foreign-invested enterprises with import-export activity reached a new high in the recent three years. More than 67,000 foreign-invested firms healthy? recorded import or export performance, reaching 2.99 trillion yuan in total trade volume, and marking their fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

China's foreign trade demonstrates resilience across multiple dimensions

Global challenges have not shaken the confidence of foreign enterprises, thanks to China's innovative products and global diversified market.

New trending Chinese goods are constantly emerging. Exports of Chinese independent brands have increased by 10.2 percent in the first quarter to make up 22.8 percent of total exports.

Smart, digital, and green transformations are reshaping Chinese manufacturing, earning global consumer trust and recognition.

Moreover, China's global trade network is more diversified than ever. For the first time, Belt and Road Initiative countries reached 51.1 percent of China's total trade in the first quarter.

The country's trade with BRI countries reached 5.26 trillion yuan during the same period, up 2.2 year-on-year, setting a new record for the same period.

Today, China trades with over 170 countries and regions, while exports to all of them grew in the first quarter.

These facts leave no doubt: China's foreign trade is resilient—it is evolving, expanding, and strengthening at every turn.

China's foreign trade continues to forge ahead

Amid rising global economic uncertainty, the United States' reckless imposition of tariffs is throwing the international trade order into disarray.

In the face of such external pressures, China has built a government-enterprise coordinated response system. State departments have created domestic sales platforms, easing market access, and strengthening financial support.

Meanwhile, enterprises are accelerating product upgrades and expanding into diverse markets. E-commerce firms are integrating domestic and international trade platforms, helping unleash robust domestic demand.

The current external environment for China's exports is indeed complex and challenging, but the sky would not fall, said GAC.

Looking ahead, the global trade environment will remain complex. But with innovation, market diversification, and a powerful domestic market as foundation, China's foreign trade is fully prepared to forge ahead and ride out the storm.

