We Are China

Cultivate healthy lifestyles through exercise

People's Daily Online) 13:21, April 18, 2025

In the early morning, table tennis tables buzz with fast-paced matches; in public squares, people dance with calm enjoyment; on the greenways, cyclists speed by. From school playgrounds to neighborhood parks, people are active and full of energy, smiles on their faces—a true picture of a healthy lifestyle.

Citizens play table tennis in a park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Citizens dance in a park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yan Mengjie)

Cyclists ride bikes on a greenway along Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin)

Kids play basketball at a basketball court in Sanhe city, north China's Hebei Province, on April 12, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Villagers and tourists participate in a public square dance in Hongyang town, Wuhu city, east China's Anhui Province, on April 12, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Shan Fang)

Students perform martial arts during a class break at a primary school in Dalad Banner, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 11, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Miao Yang)

Citizens run in the Chengde Olympic Sports Center in Chengde city, north China's Hebei Province, on April 10, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Citizens play tennis at a tennis court in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on April 9, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Fan)

Citizens ride bikes on a greenway along Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 9, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Citizens play frisbee in a park in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, on April 8, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Children practice ice skating on an ice rink in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 8, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Enthusiasts participate in a football match in a stadium in north China's Tianjin Municipality on April 8, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Citizens play basketball in a park in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on April 6, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Jiao Long)

Hiking enthusiasts appreciate the beautiful spring scenery along the route on Sanfeng Mountain, Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on April 6, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wei Xin)

A citizen practices skateboarding in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 5, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Pei)

Children swim in a stadium in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on April, 3, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue)

A girl exercises in a park in Futian district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on April 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yu)

Citizens participate in sports in a gymnasium in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, on March 31, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)

Citizens play badminton in a gymnasium in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on March 31, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yuxiu)

Runners hit the road during the 20th Asian Marathon Championships and Jiaxing Marathon 2025 in Jiaxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province, on March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

A cyclist rides during a cycling mountain bike cross-country race in Fuquan city, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A citizen rides a bicycle during the 100-day countdown to the 24th Tour of Magnificent Qinghai International Road Cycling Race 2025 in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on March 29, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

