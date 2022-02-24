Home>>
Exercise keeps you young
(People's Daily App) 14:24, February 24, 2022
When exercise is part of your lifestyle, you can do push-ups anywhere. This 78-year-old granny surnamed Wang works out around 6 am on the floor of a hospital every day in Xiangtan, South China's Hunan Province. She has been doing so for six years. She takes care of her husband who is in his 80s. Besides push-ups, she practices taichi.
