China to work with EU to safeguard rules-based multilateral trading system: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:58, April 18, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the European Union (EU) to strengthen dialogue and communication, expand mutual opening-up, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yongqian noted that the year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and both sides are advocates of economic globalization and trade liberalization, and firm defenders and supporters of the WTO.

He added that China is willing to work with the EU to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and inject more certainty and positive energy into the world economy through the independence and stability of China-EU economic and trade relations.

The spokesperson made the remarks when responding to a question at a regular press conference.

