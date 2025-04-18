China to work with EU to safeguard rules-based multilateral trading system: commerce ministry
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the European Union (EU) to strengthen dialogue and communication, expand mutual opening-up, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson He Yongqian noted that the year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and both sides are advocates of economic globalization and trade liberalization, and firm defenders and supporters of the WTO.
He added that China is willing to work with the EU to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and inject more certainty and positive energy into the world economy through the independence and stability of China-EU economic and trade relations.
The spokesperson made the remarks when responding to a question at a regular press conference.
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on coordination between China, EU on additional U.S. tariffs
- 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street opens in SW China
- China, EU vow joint efforts to uphold multilateral trading system
- China, EU committed to upholding free, open trade
- China to work with EU to promote sound, steady development of relations -- Premier Li
- Chinese vice president meets Royal Philips CEO
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.