2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street opens in SW China

Xinhua) 10:59, April 14, 2025

A visitor experiences riding while viewing the scenery of Denmark via VR glasses at the booth of Denmark at 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2025. The event, showcasing traditional European art, music and food, was organized by the European Union (EU)'s delegation to China. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors taste food at the booth of Romania at 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2025. The event, showcasing traditional European art, music and food, was organized by the European Union (EU)'s delegation to China. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo shows a scene of the opening ceremony of 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2025. The event, showcasing traditional European art, music and food, was organized by the European Union (EU)'s delegation to China. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A visitor (R) dances with two actors dressed as cartoon characters at the booth of the Netherlands at 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2025. The event, showcasing traditional European art, music and food, was organized by the European Union (EU)'s delegation to China. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors taste pizza at the booth of Italy at 2025 Chengdu Europe Culture Season & European Culture Street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 12, 2025. The event, showcasing traditional European art, music and food, was organized by the European Union (EU)'s delegation to China. The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)