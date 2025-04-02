Chinese vice president meets Royal Philips CEO

April 02, 2025

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Roy Jakobs, chief executive officer of Royal Philips, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that both China and the Netherlands are open economies, Han said the two countries are advocates, promoters and beneficiaries of economic globalization.

China is committed to building an open global economy, upholding high-standard opening-up to promote China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade cooperation, and creating new development opportunities for multinational corporations, Han said.

He welcomed Philips to continue tapping the Chinese market, expand R&D investment in the country, and play an active role in promoting the healthy development of China-EU economic and trade cooperation.

Jakobs said Philips is optimistic about China's economic development prospects and market opportunities, and will continue to follow its long-term development strategy in China and promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

