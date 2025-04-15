Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on coordination between China, EU on additional U.S. tariffs

April 15, 2025

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the international community, including the EU, to defend international trade rules, fairness and justice, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to share more information on the communication and coordination between China and the EU on additional U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. uses tariff as a weapon to exert maximum pressure and seek selfish gains, and puts its own interests over the public good of the international community, Lin said, noting that this is a typical move of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying, which severely hurts the interests of China, the EU and the rest of the world.

Lin said that as the second and third largest economies, China and the EU collectively account for over one third of the global economy and more than a quarter of global trade, adding that both sides are advocates of economic globalization and trade liberalization, and firm defenders and supporters of the WTO.

"The head of the EU underscored the vital importance of stability and certainty for a sound global economy. China and the EU are committed to a fair, free and WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and the sound and steady development of global trade and economic relations, which is in the interest of both sides and the rest of the world," Lin said.

As a responsible major country, China has already taken resolute measures and will continue to do so to safeguard its legitimate interests, Lin said.

"China stands ready to work with the international community, including the EU, to step up communication and coordination, share development opportunities, expand opening up and cooperation, and achieve mutual benefits. We will not only safeguard respective interests, but also defend international trade rules, fairness and justice," Lin said.

