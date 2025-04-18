China's anti-graft chief urges rigorous study of Party conduct rules

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a symposium in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2025. Li made a research tour of central China's Hunan Province from Monday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

CHANGSHA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief Li Xi has called for rigorous implementation of the Party-wide education campaign on enforcing the rules of conduct of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during a research tour of central China's Hunan Province from Monday to Thursday.

In Hunan, Li visited multiple locations including a village, an aquaculture farming base, a university lab, state-owned enterprises, and a local police station, among others. He also presided over a symposium to review the progress of discipline inspection and supervision work and solicit opinions and suggestions.

Li called on anti-corruption organs to intensify efforts in combating misconduct and graft affecting people's daily lives, prioritize targeted crackdowns on prominent irregularities, and deliver visible progress in governance integrity that resonates with the public.

Li urged enhanced efforts in advancing Party conduct and integrity building alongside anti-corruption work in state-owned enterprises, providing impetus for developing new-quality productive forces.

It is imperative to deepen the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system to propel the high-quality development of disciplinary oversight work, he stressed.

Efforts should be made to carry out the education campaign to implement the Party's "eight-point decision" on improving work conduct with higher standards, stricter requirements, and more substantive measures, Li said.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits Qixing Village of Zhaoshan Town, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 15, 2025. Li made a research tour of central China's Hunan Province from Monday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

