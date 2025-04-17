China to continue expanding imports from Fiji: ambassador

Xinhua) 13:10, April 17, 2025

SUVA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to expand imports of Fijian specialty goods, support Chinese enterprises to invest in Fiji, and encourage tourists to visit Fiji, said Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian here on Wednesday.

The ambassador made the remarks at a press conference on China's position regarding the U.S. imposition of reckless tariffs on its global trading partners.

China and Fiji, as well as the international community as a whole, must stand together on the right side of history and the side of fairness and justice, Zhou said.

Describing the U.S. tariff policy as "absurd, selfish and disastrous," Zhou called on all countries to uphold the UN-centered international system, defend the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and collectively reject unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.

As a small island country, Fiji was subjected to a punitive 32 percent tariff by the United States, the highest in the Pacific region, which was criticized as "disproportionate and unfair" by Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Biman Prasad.

The Chinese ambassador reminded that the United States represents just 13 percent of global trade, and over 190 countries account for the remaining 87 percent and hold a vast potential for growth through cooperation.

The best response to U.S. unilateralism and economic bullying is for the international community to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development, Zhou said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)