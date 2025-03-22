China to foster multi-tiered exchanges between legislative bodies with Fiji

Xinhua) 12:44, March 22, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Filimone Jitoko, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to foster multi-tiered exchanges between legislative bodies with Fiji, said China's top legislator Zhao Leji during talks with Filimone Jitoko, Fiji's speaker of the parliament, in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that 50 years since China and Fiji established diplomatic ties, both sides had upheld mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation, and achieved tangible cooperation results.

China is willing to work with Fiji to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of the China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership, said Zhao.

Noting China has consistently supported Fiji's efforts in upholding its sovereignty and national dignity, and highly appreciates Fiji's adherence to the one-China principle, Zhao said the two sides should synergize development strategies and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Zhao called on both countries to achieve more cooperation results in areas such as economic and trade investment, infrastructure, and agriculture and fisheries, while enhancing exchanges in culture and youth sectors. He noted special concerns regarding climate change of Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, saying China is willing to enhance cooperation with Fiji in green and low-carbon development to jointly address climate change, which is a global challenge.

On the cooperation between the two countries' legislative institutions, Zhao said that China is willing to foster multi-tiered exchanges between legislative bodies with Fiji, enhance coordination in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and other multilateral mechanisms.

China welcomes more Fijian parliamentarians to visit China and exchange experiences in reform and development, poverty reduction and alleviation, and the development of the rule of law, said Zhao.

Jitoko said that Fiji firmly adhered to the one-China principle, upholding the authority of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, adding that the country supports major global initiatives proposed by China and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Jitoko also expressed gratitude for China's long-standing assistance to Fiji's economic and social development.

