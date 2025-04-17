DPP authorities slammed for bowing to U.S. demands, harming livelihoods in Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:31, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for bowing to U.S. demands, warning that such actions undermine the island's future and harm the well-being of its people.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference when commenting on Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's statements that Taiwan would not retaliate with tariffs against the U.S. but would instead "bear hardships as nourishment" while stepping up large-scale purchases of agricultural, industrial and energy products, as well as weapons from the U.S.

The Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te have given in to every demand of the U.S., regardless of the consequences for Taiwan's industries and people, Zhang said. "Such actions will only harm Taiwan's future and the livelihoods of its people," he added.

Seeking independence by soliciting U.S. support is doomed to failure, and resorting to force to resist reunification leads nowhere, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)