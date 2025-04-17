DPP authorities slammed for bowing to U.S. demands, harming livelihoods in Taiwan
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for bowing to U.S. demands, warning that such actions undermine the island's future and harm the well-being of its people.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference when commenting on Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's statements that Taiwan would not retaliate with tariffs against the U.S. but would instead "bear hardships as nourishment" while stepping up large-scale purchases of agricultural, industrial and energy products, as well as weapons from the U.S.
The Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te have given in to every demand of the U.S., regardless of the consequences for Taiwan's industries and people, Zhang said. "Such actions will only harm Taiwan's future and the livelihoods of its people," he added.
Seeking independence by soliciting U.S. support is doomed to failure, and resorting to force to resist reunification leads nowhere, he added.
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China refutes smears against drills around Taiwan Island
- Drills around Taiwan Island legitimate move to defend China's national sovereignty: spokesperson
- PLA exercises resolute punishment for "Taiwan independence" provocations: spokesperson
- Commentary: For separatist agenda, Lai Ching-te resorts to "green authoritarianism"
- Prominent Taiwan scholars condemn political persecution by Lai Ching-te, DPP authorities
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.