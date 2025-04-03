China refutes smears against drills around Taiwan Island

Xinhua) 09:57, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's joint exercises around the Taiwan Island are a move to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and no external force is in any position to point fingers at this, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to comments from the United States, the European Union, and Japan on the latest joint exercises by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command around the island of Taiwan.

Guo noted that the accusations made by a few countries and organizations against China disregard the facts, distort right and wrong and interfere in China's internal affairs.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes this," Guo said.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs that brook no external interference. "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external forces that abet and aid them are the ones that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Guo noted.

He said that if relevant countries and organizations truly want peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, they should follow the international community's prevailing consensus of the one-China principle, honor their political commitments made to China, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose "Taiwan independence" in any form.

Moves to clamor for "Taiwan independence" mean separating China, support for "Taiwan independence" means interference in China's internal affairs, and attempts to abet "Taiwan independence" mean destabilizing the Taiwan Strait, Guo said.

The joint exercises are a severe punishment against the Lai Ching-te authorities' aggressive provocations to seek "Taiwan independence," a stern warning to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces who deliberately undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait, and a responsible move to defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, Guo said.

Guo said that as long as the provocations for "Taiwan independence" continue, the punishment against "Taiwan independence" will continue.

"We will never ever allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from China in any form. We will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

