Mainland blasts DPP authorities for "selling out" Taiwan's interests to U.S.

Xinhua) 09:30, April 17, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, led by Lai Ching-te, for what was described as "despicable" acts of kowtowing to the United States and selling out Taiwan's interests.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query about chipmaker TSMC's investment expansion in the United States, the U.S. imposition of a 32 percent tariff on Taiwan, and Lai Ching-te's response to the entire issue which has drawn widespread criticism.

The DPP authorities have willingly sold out the island's core strategic industries in pursuit of "Taiwan independence," but in return, Taiwan now faces high tariffs imposed by the United States, which has shattered the deliberately constructed illusion of a so-called solid U.S.-Taiwan relationship, according to Zhu.

"In the face of the United States' abuse of tariffs and its unilateral provocation of a global trade war, we took immediate and resolute countermeasures not only to protect our legitimate rights and interests, but also to safeguard international trade rules and international fairness and justice," the spokesperson said.

Noting the praise in Taiwan for the mainland's courage and confidence, Zhu said that as long as peace is maintained across the Taiwan Strait and compatriots are united, the two sides of the Strait can jointly strengthen the economy of the Chinese nation, resist external risks and achieve the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On TSMC's deal with Intel and growing concerns from the island over the United States draining Taiwan's semiconductor industry, Zhu said TSMC has long been regarded as the DPP's "pledge of allegiance" to the United States to seek independence, and it is only a matter of time before Lai "throws away" Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

If the DPP authorities are allowed to continue to "sell out" and "destroy" Taiwan, Taiwan's industries and residents will lose not just jobs, but also future development opportunities, Zhu said.

