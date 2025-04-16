German automaker embraces Chinese market via consumer expo

Xinhua) 15:45, April 16, 2025

HAIKOU, April 16 (Xinhua) -- At the fashion lifestyle exhibition area of the ongoing 5th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, six brands under Volkswagen Group China, including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Bentley, showcased the latest advancements in luxury and electric mobility.

This marks the third consecutive year that the German automaker has participated in the expo.

Liu Yunfeng, executive vice president of Volkswagen Group China, said that the presence of 11 models from the company's various brands at this year's expo fully demonstrates their long-term commitment and strong confidence in the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, as part of the strategic cooperation between the company and Hainan, projects in the fields of energy and charging are progressing steadily.

Liu said that the company places great importance on the Chinese market and is optimistic about the potential of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). The group will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with Hainan.

Leveraging the opening policies of the Hainan FTP, the group will steadily advance strategic cooperation across several fields, contributing jointly to the development of Hainan in sustainable mobility, he added.

Looking ahead, Liu noted that Volkswagen Group China will continue to deepen its engagement with the Chinese market, offering a rich product range and forward-looking technological solutions to provide local consumers with an even better electric mobility experience.

Volkswagen Group China plans to launch about 40 new models in the Chinese market from 2025 to 2027, with more than half of them being new energy vehicles. By 2030, the group will release over 30 pure electric models in the Chinese market.

Ducati, a leading motorcycle brand of Volkswagen Group China, showcased two classic motorcycle models this year, which captivated the attention of many visitors. Fabio Lambertini, CEO of Ducati China, said it was the third time that Ducati had participated in the expo.

"The Chinese market is making continuous evolution," said Lambertini, noting that Ducati is thus shaping an "in China, for China" strategy that perfectly fits the local needs.

Regarding Hainan, Lambertini believed the province is a vital hub for China and for Ducati as well, adding that Hainan's excellent roads along the seaside and in the mountains could offer an opportunity to invest further on the island.

As the largest consumer products exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, the expo is being held in Hainan from April 13 to 18, drawing participation from over 4,100 brands across 71 countries and regions.

