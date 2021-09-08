Chinese automakers ready for win-win cooperation with European counterparts: CEO

MUNICH, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and European auto firms should take advantage of their complementary roles in the industry to share product platforms and technologies, so as to achieve win-win outcomes, head of the Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) European branch said here on Monday.

Entering overseas markets, especially such a crucial one as Europe, allows Chinese auto brands to expand and grow stronger, Xianghua Qiao, chief executive of GWM Europe, told Xinhua at the ongoing International Motor Show (IAA) in Germany.

"Therefore, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary for us to come to the show," he said.

During the auto show, Qiao's company announced the global debut of a plug-in hybrid version of its WEY Mocha, a mid-size utility vehicle.

Boasting intelligent driving and a pure electric range of over 150 km, the car is expected to be available for pre-order by the end of 2021, with the first deliveries in the first half of next year.

This year's IAA, themed "What will move us next," focuses on transforming the auto industry toward climate-neutral mobility.

