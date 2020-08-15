Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
China's major automakers report rising output in early August

(Xinhua)    16:02, August 15, 2020

China's 11 major auto producers saw their output expand in the first 10 days of August, industry data showed.

The auto output of these carmakers totaled 473,000 units, up 11.2 percent year on year, according to a report released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

However, the figure marked a 24-percent decline compared with that in the first 10-day period of July, the report added.

In breakdown, the output of passenger cars rose 6.8 percent year on year to reach 415,000 units in early August, while that of commercial vehicles surged 58.1 percent year on year to 58,000 units, the data showed.

