Chinese carmaker FAW Group reports robust sales in Jan-Feb

March 03, 2024

CHANGCHUN, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's leading automaker, FAW Group Co., Ltd., reported surging vehicle sales in the first two months of this year, getting the company off to a good start for 2024.

FAW Group's auto sales exceeded 448,000 units in the first two months of 2024, up 17.7 percent year on year, according to the carmaker.

Of the group's total sales, its Hongqi car brand alone accounted for 65,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 37.56 percent. Hongqi plans to launch more new energy vehicle models this year, which will boost its sales further.

FAW Group is state-owned and headquartered in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. It has produced and sold more than 54 million vehicles over more than six decades.

