China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.3 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 11:10, April 16, 2025
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025, official data showed on Wednesday.
In March, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
As of the end of March, the total number of rural migrant workers grew 1.1 percent year on year to 187.95 million.
China has set a target for a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent in 2025 and aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs.
Wednesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025.
