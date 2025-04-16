More weight management clinics opened across China to serve healthy life

HEFEI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- It is a balmy spring afternoon at the Anhui Acupuncture and Moxibustion Hospital, and a queue of young women waits patiently outside. But these women are not seeking traditional medical treatment -- they are on the hunt for weight loss solutions.

"All those delicious holiday feasts have left me with quite a belly," said Zhu Rongrong, 23, adding that the extra weight has left her constantly feeling drained and affected her sleep.

In March, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission (NHC), announced plans to establish more weight management clinics at medical and health facilities, helping people shed pounds safely and pivot to healthier lifestyles. This not only provides professional services, but also gives birth to new form of medical services.

The Anhui Acupuncture and Moxibustion Hospital opened a dedicated weight loss clinic in March, offering Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) therapies such as acupuncture to address the growing demand.

According to Fei Aihua, an endocrinologist at the hospital, the number of patients seeking treatment for weight-related conditions more than quadrupled year on year in the first quarter of 2025.

"Acupuncture for weight management is about holistic body regulation," Fei said. "Effective weight control requires long-term, sustainable habits and a healthy lifestyle."

Fei has observed that some young women seeking treatment do not meet the clinical standards for obesity or show related symptoms, but are preoccupied with achieving a slimmer figure.

"For them, a balanced diet and moderate exercise remain the best options," she said.

Alongside TCM approaches, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a key part of China's weight management programs.

A new AI-powered assistant, developed by local medical institutions and health tech companies, is helping doctors improve their diagnostic efficiency and tailor their intervention plans.

"Now, with structured health data generated through patient interactions with the AI model, I can obtain a complete patient health profile in just 30 seconds," said Zheng Xueying, an endocrinologist at the First Affiliated Hospital of the University of Science and Technology of China.

Zheng's team is exploring additional tech applications, including AI-generated diet plans and photo-based food recognition programs to assess daily calorie intake and nutritional balance.

Weng Jianping, president of Anhui Medical University, said that integrating AI and professional clinical expertise can produce personalized obesity interventions and preventive healthcare strategies.

Hospitals nationwide are now establishing multidisciplinary clinics to provide comprehensive weight management services.

At the Anhui Provincial Children's Hospital, an 8-year-old girl aroused laughter when she told doctors, "The food my mom makes is just too delicious. I can't help eating it!" But the laughter turned to concern after tests revealed early signs of puberty linked to the patient's obesity.

"Our first step is to correct her perception and help her understand the health risks," said Wang Ya, who works at the hospital's new weight management clinic, which has the endocrinology, cardiology and psychology departments.

Thanks to the hospital's multidisciplinary clinic unveiled in March, such cases are now promptly referred for comprehensive evaluation and treatment.

"Childhood obesity affects more than just physical health, and it often brings psychological challenges during these sensitive years," Wang said.

In Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Second Nanning People's Hospital has launched an integrated weight management clinic combining gastrointestinal surgery, clinical nutrition and endocrinology departments.

The clinic offers one-stop, full-cycle services from evaluation and intervention to follow-up care for scientific and personalized weight control solutions.

In Tianjin, the TEDA Hospital has opened a multidisciplinary clinic that integrates metabolic control, integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine services, nutrition and exercise therapies, and behavioral intervention to support lifelong weight management.

In Wuhan, Hubei Province, the Union Hospital of Tongji Medical College at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology has inaugurated a weight management center that integrates 14 clinical departments.

The center aims to screen 50,000 overweight or obese patients each year while providing tiered treatment, complication prevention and long-term follow-up services.

