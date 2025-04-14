Chinese urbanites fit workouts into busy schedule

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- In downtown Beijing, a 24-hour chain gym hums with activity around the clock, as white-collar workers pack into the 40-square-meter space, squeezing workouts into their hectic schedules.

Over 70 lockers stand constantly occupied while all equipment remain in use, with queues often forming for popular stations like the bench press racks.

The gym operates out of a high-rent space in an office building in Beijing's financial district, known locally as Jinrongjie, just three kilometers west of Tiananmen Square.

"The gym has tapped into a niche market by staying open around the clock, as many white-collar workers here don't finish work until 8 or 9 p.m.," said Zhang Pengfei, manager of Feelingme Fitness.

"You'd better keep an eye on your dumbbells during breaks. If you get distracted replying to a message on your cellphone, someone might grab them," said Guo Xiaoyu, a newcomer to the gym.

Flexible-hour gyms have mushroomed in Chinese cities as fitness enthusiasts embrace the convenience of fitting workouts into their busy schedules.

According to the latest report on China's sports and fitness industry released in early March, the number of gym members in the country exceeded 87.5 million by the end of 2024.

"After the news dubbed by netizens as 'The country is calling on you to drop those pounds' went viral, I realized I couldn't let myself stay overweight any longer, since it has become a public health concern," Guo said.

The health tip that Guo was referring to is a seven-minute speech delivered by Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual gathering of national lawmakers in Beijing in March.

There, Lei announced plans to set up more weight management clinics at medical and health facilities, aimed at helping people lose weight safely and adopt healthier lifestyles. Social media platforms like Weibo and rednote were abuzz with reactions to the news.

"Personal weight becoming a government concern might sound odd, but given the importance of public health to Chinese modernization, it's worth raising awareness at a national level," said Wang Yi, a professor at Shanxi University's School of Political Science and Public Management.

A weight management guideline released by the NHC warns that, without intervention, the adult overweight/obesity rate in China could reach 70.5 percent by 2030, while childhood obesity rates could climb to 31.8 percent.

"Beyond the growing public awareness of health, gyms have become a driving force in the fitness industry's rapid development due to their space efficiency compared to sports like football, badminton, or swimming that require specialized facilities or large spaces," explained Wei Pengfei, a professor at Shenyang University, in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Compared with an indoor stadium, a gym can accommodate more people within the same timeframe while occupying less floor area, he said.

Guo said he finds his workouts rewarding, as in just over two weeks, his bench press weight has increased by 10 kilograms. "This exercise is one where I can see progress as long as I put in the effort."

