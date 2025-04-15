Immersive theater harmonizes culture and commerce, weaving history into contemporary vitality

April 15 (Xinhua)

TIANJIN, April 15 (Xinhua) -- In the bustling heart of the historic Jinjie commercial district in Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city, the rhythmic clatter of a rickshaw and the elegant swish of a qipao-clad socialite's fan whisked the audience away to the ambiance of 1930s China.

Here, a groundbreaking adaptation of renowned Chinese playwright Cao Yu's seminal work Sunrise unfolded -- not on a traditional stage -- but amid the cobblestones and colonnades where its story was first conceived.

Set in the 1930s, the play reveals the stark contrast between the decadent lifestyle of the privileged elite and the harsh struggles of the underprivileged in that historical period, blending a poignant critique of systemic inequality with a hopeful vision for a better future.

Since its debut in October 2024, this immersive street-corner production by the Tianjin People's Art Theater has attracted over 60,000 spectators across more than 30 public holiday performances, redefining how audiences engage with classical theater and how cities harness cultural heritage to boost tourism and revive consumption.

Staged near the iconic giant copper coin square and the historic site of Huizhong Hotel -- the original setting of the play -- the production dissolved the boundary between performers and spectators. Audience members were invited to dress as rickshaw pullers or thugs and speak improvise lines, creating an immersive experience that emphasized interactivity and made every spectator an integral part of the performance.

"Experiencing the play in its actual historical setting creates powerful verisimilitude, giving the audience an unparalleled sense of immersion," said Lu Sen, director of the production.

Tracing its roots to the early-mid 20th century, immersive theater fundamentally redefined performance spaces, from repurposed factories to urban streetscapes, by making environmental engagement and audience interaction its central artistic tenets.

Performing in this immersive street production presented unique challenges, said Xu Nuo, an actress in the play. "With audiences surrounding us 360 degrees, every flicker of emotion becomes visible," she explained, adding that they had to live their roles more intensely than on conventional stages, while continuously engaging spectators.

"The characters step right out of the screen," marveled a visitor from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region who grew up watching a TV adaptation of the play. "This innovative approach provides a brilliant way to introduce Tianjin's heritage to visitors."

The approach also mirrors global trends. In recent years, productions like Sleep No More, pioneered by British immersive theater company Punchdrunk, Then She Fell in the U.S., and Apollonia, adapted from the South Korean musical Mia Famiglia, have redefined live performance, engaging audiences through deeply interactive experiences.

Not far from giant copper coin square, Riverside 66, a luxury mall owned by Hong Kong-based Hang Lung Properties, was transformed into an immersive theater, hosting multiple performances of Sunrise. Tenants joined in with promotions, turning theater-going into a vibrant blend of shopping and cultural experience.

Gong Hongru, director of the management committee of Jinjie commercial district, emphasized the transformative impact of the immersive street-corner production.

"When audiences time-travel through Tianjin's history here, they don't just watch a play; they fuel the district's economic vitality," Gong said.

Scholars view this participatory wave as part of a broader generational shift. According to Zhang Hongsheng, a cultural economist at the Communication University of China, younger audiences increasingly seek immersive experiences over passive consumption.

Social media is amplifying the trend. For instance, on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese lifestyle platform known internationally as "rednote," posts tagged "cultural tourism" have surpassed 50 million views, with interactive cultural activities and hands-on intangible heritage experiences emerging as popular trends.

"Immersive cultural travel experience isn't just about sightseeing," wrote a Xiaohongshu user. "It's mindful living. In this hectic era, this is how we reclaim our heritage heartbeat."

The surge in cultural deep-dive tourism also helps revitalize historic districts. Official data show that over 300 cultural blocks and 1,800 heritage buildings nationwide were rejuvenated between 2023 and 2024, weaving historical legacy into contemporary vitality through cultural tourism and commerce.

Each performance of the immersive Sunrise is livestreamed, drawing a massive online audience. "I was completely captivated, and I hope more people know about this production," echoed viewers on social media. "It's not just a play; it's a love letter to the city."

Tianjin's "urban theater" initiative has now emerged as a cultural signature of the city, said Zhang Lijuan, deputy Party secretary of Tianjin People's Art Theater. "We're turning streets into stages, integrating art into daily life and letting visitors experience Tianjin's cultural heritage and artistic vibrancy."

As the performance concluded, the cast returned to the giant copper coin square. Their synchronized bow toward the site of Huizhong Hotel wasn't just a curtain call, it was a silent homage to the literary giant whose work has now breathed new life into this historic space.

