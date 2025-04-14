China's foreign trade up 1.3 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 13:50, April 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 1.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, official data showed on Monday.

According to the General Administration of Customs, China's exports during the period rose 6.9 percent to 6.13 trillion yuan (about 850.1 billion U.S. dollars) while imports fell 6 percent to 4.17 trillion yuan.

