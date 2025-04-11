China's commerce ministry to help exporters affected by U.S. abuse of tariffs

Xinhua) 09:43, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce will help foreign trade companies facing export challenges to tap into the domestic market, the ministry said on Thursday.

The United States has abused tariff measures on China, severely infringing upon China's legitimate rights and interests, curbing bilateral trade and impacting Chinese foreign trade enterprises, said ministry spokesperson He Yongqian at a press conference.

China will focus on managing its affairs well and use its "certainty" to hedge against the "uncertainty" of the external environment, the spokesperson said.

She highlighted consumer goods trade-in programs, initiatives such as the Premium Foreign Trade Goods China Tour, and the integration of domestic and foreign trade as approaches for exporters to explore the domestic market.

China has continued to unleash its vast market potential, supported by policies aimed at stabilizing the economy and foreign trade, the spokesperson said, adding that China's foreign trade is well-prepared to face various risks and challenges.

