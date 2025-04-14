"The sky won't fall" for China's export: customs official

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Despite a complex and challenging external environment, "the sky won't fall" for China's export, a Chinese customs official told a press conference on Monday.

China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 1.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed on the same day.

In recent years, China has made steady progress in diversifying its foreign trade markets and deepening industrial and supply chain cooperation with partners around the world, according to Lyu Daliang, an official with the GAC.

"These efforts have not only supported our partners' development but also enhanced our own resilience," Lyu said.

He emphasized that China's vast domestic market remains a strong backup for the economy, adding that the country will turn domestic certainty into a buffer against global volatility.

