Yiwu shifts to exporting brands

Bustling scenes at the opening day of the first global store of "Yiwu Selection", a new grouping of overseas brands in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, on January 10 (Photo/Yiwu Official)

In a bustling warehouse in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, stacks of neatly packed boxes line the shelves, each filled with products bound for overseas markets. Under lights, He Lihong, a longtime vendor at the Yiwu International Trade Market, as well as the initiator of the Yiwu brand collection store, carefully inspects a shipment of household goods before issuing final approval. Once just another supplier in the vast network of global trade, she is now preparing to launch her own brand for the European market, a move she believes is essential in an industry where profit margins on bulk exports are shrinking.

Meanwhile, in a conference room overlooking the warehouse, a meeting of Yiwu merchants gathers around a table, signing contracts that will deliver their products directly to Europe. For years, their goods have been shipped to 200 countries and regions, mostly through Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) exports. But today, with the upcoming launch of the first Yiwu brand collection store in Venice, Italy, they are taking a new step - exporting not just products but also brands.

Yiwu, a city built on trade, serves as a bridge between over 200 countries and regions and more than 2.1 million "Made in China" enterprises. For years, it has been globally recognized by the slogan "small commodities, big market," according to one local official.

In recent years, Yiwu has been actively adding more value to its small commodities while expanding into larger markets. Starting 2023, Zhejiang China Commodities City has been pushing forward with a collective approach to global expansion. As 2025 begins, new initiatives are already underway.

From manufacturing to markets

Yiwu - dubbed the "world's supermarket" - has been busily expanding its global footprint. "In February, the first European Yiwu brand collection store was registered in Venice, marking a strong start to Yiwu International Trade Market's 2025 global expansion strategy. Physical stores in Kenya and Italy are set to open in July and October, respectively," He told the Global Times on Tuesday.

He explained that the collection store features 36 Yiwu brands, covering 23 categories, including accessories, office supplies, tools, small appliances, and home textiles. These products already enjoy a strong sales presence in the European market and are popular among local partners.

Known for its affordable prices and reliable supply pipeline, Yiwu's products have maintained a strong market share around the world. "This time, the brand collection store adopts a full-store export model, shifting from product export to brand export - a growing priority for many merchants," He told the Global Times.

He noted that Chinese brands should learn from Europe's luxury industry in shaping brand identity, building confidence, and establishing a strong global presence to achieve long-term success.

Liu Bo, a merchant from Yiwu International Trade City told the Global Times that Yiwu has always focused on sale volume, but as sale volume grew, profit margins shrank. "It's time to build our own brands, something we are now confident to move forward with," Liu said.

Wang Jian, chairman of Italy's EMI Group, which specializes in cross-border procurement, said, "Through the Yiwu brand collection store, we can access Chinese products more efficiently at competitive prices. This model, which places an emphasis on product selection, has been a great help to us."

"The path of Chinese brands going global is mutually beneficial for both China and international partners. We hope the Yiwu brand collection store will expand further in Italy and across Europe, reaching 200 to 500 stores," Wang said.

The overseas expansion of Yiwu's brand collection stores showcases the growing confidence and strength of Chinese brands. This initiative represents a major shift in Yiwu's business model and could set a new benchmark for the global expansion of Chinese brands, Zhang Yi, CEO of the iiMedia Research Institute said.

"Italy's strong manufacturing, fashion industry, and strategic location make it a key gateway to Europe. For Chinese brands, it is both a vital market and a crucial hub for global expansion," Zhang said.

Chinese brands go global

Led by Zhejiang China Commodities City Group, the Yiwu brand collection store brings together local brands seeking global expansion, creating a collaborative export model. This approach not only strengthens small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs) resilience but also overcomes resource limitations in overseas markets, according to the local official.

As the influence of the brand collection store grows, more domestic businesses are eyeing new opportunities. For example, a home goods brand that previously focused on the domestic market has selected 30 products for the store, aiming to expand overseas quickly, a local official told the Global Times.

"Expanding to new markets alone is challenging. By joining the brand collection store, we can enter more markets faster and with greater confidence," said Zhu Wei, owner of a home goods factory store.

Yiwu is expanding its global footprint by setting up integrated trade and warehouse centers overseas, streamlining display, sales, and logistics. From this year onwards, it plans to host brand collection store promotion events in five countries annually, the official said.

"The brand collection store serves as both a showcase and a sales hub, with expansion plans targeting Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. We are recreating Yiwu's market ecosystem abroad, leveraging its resources to empower small markets worldwide," Yuan Ying, general manager of Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co told the Global Times.

"Overseas clients are highly interested in this model. In February alone, I received over 170 inquiries from 28 countries," He said.

The Government Work Report 2024 highlights the need to support the growth of specialized and innovative SMEs, strengthen standards and quality assurance, and build more internationally influential "Made in China" brands.

Chinese brands have focused on going abroad over recent years. In 2024, Chinese independent brands gained strong global traction, with their share of total exports rising by 0.8 percentage points to 21.8 percent, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

