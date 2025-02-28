White goods exports log robust growth

13:43, February 28, 2025 By Li Jiaying ( China Daily

An employee of a Chinese home appliance company addresses visitor queries during an expo in Abu Dhabi in November. (Photo/Xinhua)

In a strong demonstration of resilience and innovation, China's home appliance sector delivered a stellar export performance in 2024, with export value surpassing the $100 billion threshold for a fourth consecutive year, the latest report by an industry association showed.

According to the 2024 China Home Appliance (White Goods) Export Annual Report released by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) last week, the sector's export value for white goods — a category encompassing major household appliances — recorded a remarkable $128.64 billion, up 14.8 percent year-on-year, solidifying the nation's position as a global powerhouse in the industry.

The stable growth momentum is largely attributed to China's robust policy support for promoting stable foreign trade growth, the country's growing foothold in emerging markets, the recovery seen in European and North American markets, and the accelerated global expansion of Chinese home appliance brands, said Zhou Nan, secretary-general of the CCCME's home appliances branch.

"The growth did not come easily," said Zhou, adding that in the face of a complex international environment and the rising tide of trade protectionism, China's home appliance manufacturers upheld a globalized path, finding a way out and strengthening their competitiveness through independent innovation, brand building and overseas supply chain construction.

Zhou said the industry has transformed from being a manufacturer of products designed by foreign clients to becoming a leader in design, innovation and production. "Today, Chinese companies are driving the growth of their own brands by continuously introducing innovative products to the global market," he said.

In terms of individual overseas market performance, the CCCME report revealed significant growth in exports to emerging markets involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly in Latin America, the Middle East, and ASEAN member states.

Latin America stood out as the fastest-growing region, with annual exports surging by 33.1 percent to $12.86 billion last year. Meanwhile, annual export value to Europe rose by 15.5 percent, totaling $33.86 billion, and exports to North America grew by 7.9 percent, reaching $25.63 billion.

One of the key factors behind this growth is China's ability to swiftly adapt to shifting global demand trends, Zhou said. From the "stay-at-home economy" driving surges in demand for kitchen appliances and refrigeration equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the European energy crisis fueling the need for heating devices, and the global warming trend propelling air conditioning demand, China's home appliance sector has been quick to introduce products that cater to evolving needs, consolidating its competitive edge worldwide, he said.

For instance, through years of technological innovation, China now leads the world in air conditioning energy efficiency, a vital advantage in meeting the rising demand for energy-efficient products in markets like the Middle East, Zhou added.

"In countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where high temperatures and energy transition requirements dominate, the demand for energy-efficient air conditioners is massive, and our products are perfectly suited to meet this need," he said.

Moreover, amid global uncertainties, Chinese home appliance companies are also ramping up efforts to strengthen their supply chain resilience, setting up production facilities and making strategic investments in overseas destinations such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Zhou added.

This includes major industry player Haier's new air conditioning industrial park in Thailand, set to have an annual capacity of 6 million units, and TCL's new production base in Southeast Asia, which will add up to 1.4 million units of refrigerator capacity.

As these companies expand their global production capacities, they are also intensifying their brand-building efforts, the expert said. "Through participation in major global events such as the UEFA European Championship, the Australian Open, and IFA Berlin, Chinese home appliance companies are significantly elevating their brand presence on the global stage," Zhou added.

In addition, the report data also registered a comprehensive recovery across six major home appliance categories.

Major appliances alone saw exports of $32.2 billion last year, a 20.6 percent year-on-year increase, with total exports reaching 204 million units, a 22.1 percent rise, leading the growth of the overall industry.

Notably, air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers all hit record export numbers, while lifestyle and personal care products also saw strong growth, it said.

"China has emerged as a global hub for the design and innovation of home appliances, with many products, such as robotic vacuum cleaners and air fryers, now leading the development and setting new standards and trends in the global market," Zhou said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)