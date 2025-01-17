China to tighten dual-use exports: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will in due course add additional dual-use items in the strategic resource area to its export control list in accordance with the law and international practices to ensure national security, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the ministry made the remarks when responding to a journalist's query on China's export control plan in 2025 at a press conference.

Items related to strategic resources have evident dual-use attributes, the spokesperson said, noting that China will make full reference to international practices and better fulfill its international obligations in non-proliferation.

The country has been continuing to optimize its export control system and improve its export-control list of dual-use items in light of actual circumstances, according to the spokesperson.

Dual-use items are goods, technologies or services that could be used for either civil purposes or military purposes, or to contribute to an increase in military potential, especially in the design, development, production or use of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

China will steadfastly promote high-standard opening-up, and is ready to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on export controls with relevant countries and regions to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

