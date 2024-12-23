China sees prosperous exports of snow, ice sporting goods, equipment

December 23, 2024

Photo shows the Yabuli Ski Resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province)

In recent years, China has experienced a significant increase in the exports of goods and equipment related to ice and snow sports. By developing eco-friendly products and expanding the variety of goods available on the global market, China is leveraging its snow and ice resources to boost economic growth rapidly.

Ski poles from E China's Zhejiang win hearts of consumers

Every seven out of 10 ski poles exported by China are produced in Shenzhen, a township in Ninghai county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Ningbo Eastdragon Hardware Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of professional outdoor sporting products located in Shenzhen township.

Workers check the surface of ski poles in the factory of Ningbo Eastdragon Hardware Co., Ltd. in Ninghai county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Tang Shuai)

Over the past few years, the company has experienced ups and downs. "Ski poles and climbing poles have been a key focus of our exports, with 600,000 products exported annually during the peak season. However, the export volume later decreased to an average of over 200,000 products annually, which was a setback for us," said Zhu Zhenkun, general manager of the company.

After studying the overseas market and consumer preferences, Zhu's company discovered the high demand for eco-friendly products. In light of this, the company began enhancing the quality of ski poles with a focus on environmental protection during production.

The company's ski poles have received praise from a German client who said, "The ski poles from this company blend functionality with eco-friendly manufacturing practices, all while remaining cost-effective. They are a true representation of Chinese manufacturing."

In Shenzhen township, an increasing number of ski pole manufacturers are prioritizing green production. They are implementing wastewater control and treatment facilities, upgrading production lines, and replacing energy-intensive and low-yielding processes to enhance production efficiency. In addition, to satisfy the personalized needs of overseas clients, they are constantly pursuing innovation, producing products that perform better in various outdoor sporting scenarios.

Skating boot manufacturers in NE China's Heilongjiang expand overseas market with high-quality products

After configuring the settings and clicking the mouse, a laser cutting machine sprang into action, swiftly completing a skate blade. The task was carried out by Li Wei, head of the production workshop at Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Co., Ltd., situated in Qitaihe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A South Korean dealer captured the scene with his mobile phone. He was attending a China-South Korea short track speed skating event in Qitaihe. During his visit to the company's workshop, he was impressed by the highly automated production process and expressed confidence in the production capacity of their Chinese partner. As a result, he placed an order for 1,300 pairs of skating boots during his visit.

A worker makes skate blades in the factory of Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Co., Ltd. in Qitaihe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Qitaihe Municipal Committee)

According to Wang Shuai, general manager of Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Co., Ltd., the company has established partnerships with companies in South Korea, Japan, Hungary, Canada, and other countries. Its orders for skating boots are scheduled till the end of the year, and the company's production volume is projected to exceed 30,000 pairs of skating boots.

In addition to mass production, the company also offers personalized customization services for professional athletes. To date, the company has conducted laser scanning 3D modeling for over 10,000 Chinese and foreign athletes. This data provides valuable assistance to refine product details and enhance product performance.

A Hungarian athlete showcases a pair of skating boots made by Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Co., Ltd. in Qitaihe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Qitaihe Municipal Committee)

Qitaihe is known for short-track speed skating. Over the years, skating products from the city have gained increasing recognition in the international market, said Wang. This year, orders for ice and snow equipment from both domestic and international markets have been continuously flowing in.

Qitaihe plans to invest 25 million yuan (about $3.43 million) to build an ice and snow industrial park. This park will have an incubation workshop, a research and innovation center, and a testing ground for ice and snow products.

Ski gloves from E China's Shandong sought after by foreign dealers

Jiaxiang county in Jining city, east China's Shandong Province is well-known for its glove production. It has become a key hub for ski glove manufacturing in China, exporting its products to over 60 countries and regions worldwide. Jiaxiang supplies over 60 percent of ski gloves in the domestic market and accounts for nearly 80 percent of China's total ski glove exports.

Workers make ski gloves in a glove industrial park in Jiaxiang county, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Ski glove manufacturers in Jiaxiang are continuously implementing technological upgrades and innovating their products to enhance the functionality and comfort of ski gloves. In the product display area of Shandong Jianhua Zhongxing Gloves Co., Ltd., Chen Xu, deputy general manager of the company, was presenting the company's popular electric heated ski gloves to foreign customers.

According to Chen, the gloves feature carbon fiber heating materials with high, medium, and low temperature settings, providing over five hours of use at temperatures below minus 30 degrees Celsius to effectively retain heat in extreme cold. Despite their relatively high price, foreign demand for these gloves has been strong this year, with exports reaching 200,000 pairs.

"Chinese enterprises excel in research and development (R&D). They have a very clear understanding of the needs of the European skiing market and introduce 40 new materials or designs annually to us. About half of our designs originate from Jianhua Zhongxing," said general manager of an outdoor brand from Italy.

In Jiaxiang, enterprises have collaborated with universities to develop over 200 new glove technologies, including fire resistance, puncture resistance, and electric heating. The county is home to over 300 ski glove manufacturers and processors, more than 1,500 processing households, and over 50 supporting enterprises for materials production and equipment supply, producing 80 million pairs of gloves annually.

