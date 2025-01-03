China solicits public opinion on adjustment of tech export ban catalog

Xinhua) 10:18, January 03, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday issued a notice soliciting public opinion on the adjustment of a catalog of technologies that are subject to export bans or restrictions, as part of efforts to strengthen the management of technology imports and exports.

The adjustment, initiated by the MOC and other authorities such as the Ministry of Science and Technology, would add one item, revise one item and remove three items from the catalog to create favorable conditions to strengthen international technological exchange and cooperation.

The soliciting of public opinion will last until Feb. 1, 2025, and the specific content of the adjustment can be found on MOC's official website.

