China's strengthening of export control on rare earth-related items reflects resolve to safeguard national security: industry association

Xinhua) 08:03, April 07, 2025

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's export control measures on certain rare earth-related items have demonstrated its firm commitment to maintaining world peace and security, China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said on Sunday.

The remarks came after China's Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs on Friday announced export control measures on certain items related to seven types of medium and heavy rare earths.

Rare earth-related items have both military and civil uses, the association said, adding that China's export control measures have fully drawn on international practices.

As long as companies are not engaged in activities that undermine China's national sovereignty, security, or development interests, export control measures will not affect their normal business operations and trade activities, let alone the stability and security of international industrial and supply chains, the association said.

The association added that Chinese rare earth enterprises will, in accordance with the requirements of Friday's announcement, insist on higher-standard opening up and continue to beef up mutually beneficial cooperation with friendly countries.

