China conducts nuclear security drill in eastern province
FUZHOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China carried out a successful nuclear security exercise at the Fuqing nuclear power base in the country's eastern Fujian Province on Saturday, according to the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).
The exercise, codenamed "Storm-2025," was organized by the CAEA, the Ministry of Public Security and multiple other government departments. Participants included the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the National Energy Administration and the local Fujian government.
It was the sixth iteration of a biennial exercise and verified the emergency response capabilities of China's nuclear facilities in extreme emergencies by simulating intrusions and attacks under different scenarios. It aimed to improve risk awareness among operators of nuclear facilities.
The drill reinforced China's commitment to balancing the safety and development of the nuclear industry, according to the CAEA.
