China voices support on nuclear cooperation, jointly solving nuclear issues

Xinhua) 08:30, March 07, 2025

VIENNA, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy voiced support on nuclear cooperation in benefiting the Global South, and on jointly dealing with major nuclear issues during the ongoing meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the IAEA, said the country will further leverage its strengths in nuclear energy and technology, strengthening cooperation with IAEA to jointly promote atoms for the benefit of the Global South.

Li said that China regards nuclear energy as a pillar for ensuring energy security, addressing climate change, and achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals. The country also places significant emphasis on the development of the nuclear technology application industry, and aims to achieve an annual economic output of 400 billion yuan (55.79 billion U.S. dollars) from the industry by 2026.

On jointly taking on major nuclear issues, Li emphasized China's support for strengthening international monitoring of Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, adding that China will continue to carry out independent sampling and testing activities.

Li said China urges Japan to fulfill its commitments, ensuring that China and other countries at stake continue to carry out independent sampling and monitoring while the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water remains under strict international supervision.

Commenting on the Iran nuclear issue, Li said the issue is at a crucial crossroads, and it is imperative to increase diplomatic efforts, promote dialogue and negotiations among all parties.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal and its negotiation process showed that the only way to properly address the Iran nuclear issue is through political and diplomatic measures, and to promote dialogue and cooperation, Li said.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, stating that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has expressed its willingness to actively engage in negotiations and cooperate with the IAEA. Li said China attaches great importance to this and encourages and supports Iran in its efforts to work with the IAEA to further enhance safeguards cooperation, aiming to resolve outstanding issues.

China urges the United States, the primary disruptor of the JCPOA, to take substantive steps to re-engage in international diplomatic efforts and to initiate dialogue with Iran, Li said.

China also calls on the E3 group of France, United Kingdom and Germany and the European Union to maintain dialogue with Iran, focusing on promoting peace and negotiations while avoiding provocations that could escalate tensions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)