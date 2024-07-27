China urges relevant countries to abolish "nuclear sharing" arrangement: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China firmly upholds the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and urges relevant countries to abolish the "nuclear sharing" arrangement and not to replicate it in any way in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on a research report released at a side event during the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the NPT in Geneva. The research report titled "NATO's Nuclear Sharing Arrangements: Challenges to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons" shows relevant parties' concern at NATO's nuclear sharing arrangement and questions the legality of the arrangement.

Mao said that the Chinese delegation attended the side event and took note of the research report, which pointed out that NATO's nuclear sharing arrangements violate the provisions of the NPT and essentially constitute a form of nuclear proliferation.

Noting that the NPT expressly prohibits the transfer of nuclear weapons and their control, either directly or indirectly, Mao said that the deployment of nuclear weapons by the United States on the territory of non-nuclear NATO member states, and allowing these countries' fighter jets to carry and deliver nuclear weapons, clearly violate the provisions of the treaty.

"These moves of the United States are blatant acts of nuclear proliferation that could encourage more countries to follow suit, hinder nuclear arms-control efforts, increase the risk of nuclear conflict, and undermine global strategic stability," Mao said.

She emphasized that China firmly upholds the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime based on the NPT, adding that China urges relevant countries to abolish the nuclear sharing arrangement, withdraw the large number of nuclear weapons deployed in Europe, and refrain from replicating such arrangements in any form in the Asia-Pacific region.

