China firmly against U.S., Japan's false narrative on China's nuclear policy

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The so-called concern expressed by the United States and Japan over China's nuclear policy is a deliberate false narrative, and China is firmly against it and will not accept it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a report that U.S. President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday and issued a joint statement saying that China's accelerating build-up of its nuclear arsenal without transparency nor meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability.

Mao stressed that China follows a policy of "no first use" of nuclear weapons and has committed to not using nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states and nuclear-weapon-free zones.

Noting China always keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required by national security, Mao said China never engages in any forms of arms race.

"For any country, as long as they do not use nuclear weapons against China, they will not feel threatened by China's nuclear weapons," Mao said.

Mao said the United States sits on the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world. "Even so, it clings to a first-use nuclear policy, devises nuclear deterrence strategies against others and has invested heavily to upgrade its nuclear triad," she added.

It has withdrawn from treaties and organizations concerning arms control, enhanced the NATO nuclear alliance and expanded cooperation with allies on advanced military technologies, the spokesperson said.

Japan, as a victim of nuclear explosions, instead of asking the United States to conduct nuclear disarmament, chooses to rely on the U.S. nuclear umbrella to develop advanced missile attack and defense capabilities and work with the United States in the forward deployment of its strategic forces, Mao said.

She said such negative moves by the United States and Japan have undermined strategic balance and stability in the region and the wider world, hindered the international arms control and disarmament processes and disrupted regional peace and tranquility.

"The international community has reason to be strongly concerned about this," Mao said.

"As a Chinese saying goes, do the right thing before telling others what to do," Mao said, adding the United States and Japan need to reflect on their behavior and commit themselves to doing the right thing.

They should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world, Mao said.

